SMX PLC Shares Surge 104% After Announcing A $5 Million Deal To Deploy Its Invisible Marking Technology ($SMX)

SMX PLC (Security Matters) (NASDAQ: SMX; SMXWW) stock is soaring in January, higher by over 104% since last week to $.45 on Wednesday. The better news for SMX, and potentially its investors, is that the rally looks amply fueled to continue a next leg higher. That's not an overly optimistic presumption. Instead, it's based on tangibles, especially revenue growth, that exposes a valuation disconnect when using peer multiple analysis. And for SMX, its steepening revenue curve does more than warrant higher prices; it justifies it.

Supporting its case, SMX announced in January that it scored a $5 million contract with R&I Trading of New York to deploy SMX's cutting-edge technology to enhance supply chain transparency across NATO member states. That's a significant deal now that could get even larger, especially with R&I Trading on a synchronized mission to set new standards in brand protection, authentication, ethical sourcing, and origination, specifically for the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, including Beverage and Pharmaceutical industries. Expect adoption by companies large and small. Why?

Because SMX's innovative approach to identifying materials, from raw goods to finished products, enables NATO member states to ensure the integrity and transparency of their supply chains, a growing priority in the global business community that provides transparency into their commitment to ethical business practices and technological innovation throughout the supply chain.

Timely To Its Opportunities

But as important to the interest in its technology, SMX is also timely to deliver. That's especially true as global tensions escalate from war and hostile regional aggressions. In fact, the Russia-Ukraine struggle alone has triggered heightened protection issues and protection spending among European nations and NATO individuals, which could generate significant revenue-generating opportunities for SMX across critical segments of the homeland security market.

Countries bordering Russia and Ukraine have already commenced large-scale border fortification plans, deploying state-of-the-art monitoring solutions across land, sea, and aerial routes. For instance, in August 2023, Estonia announced plans to enhance electronic surveillance along the Narva River, the northern part of its border with Russia. The project includes installing six digital cameras and radar checkpoints, increasing the total number of monitoring points to fifteen. More implementations are expected, with additional placements scheduled to commence in winter, with expected costs by August 2025 to reach $2.1 million. There's more.

Similar efforts in Finland, Poland, Lithuania, and Romania should expand the addressable market size for related security technologies, including SMX's. In other words, without endorsing conflict, it can sometimes lead to a greater good. In current situations, it's created substantial techno-economic opportunities across the homeland security market, especially in Europe, where providers like SMX can capitalize on an over $531 billion global homeland security market, expected to reach $898 billion by 2032 by helping to implement appropriate and effective measures and specialized solution development to ensure company credibility and transparency.

Why is SMX In A Sweet Spot Of Opportunity?

Primarily because no other known company has similar technology that can precisely and tangibly identify the origins and composition of raw materials in consumer products and packaging. And for companies committed to promoting efficient recycling and reuse, SMX could be the only game in town. Reasons support that presumption.

With its chemical marker virtually impossible to destroy, combined with its reader technology and blockchain data storage, SMX blockchain-supported technology may be the best and most impenetrable way of protecting product and brand integrity. In fact, those who thought the invention of barcoding and the billions in value it generated was next-gen technology are getting a loud wake-up call. And the message told and heard is that SMX technology is "barcodes" on steroids. Not just from providing supply chain and transparency value but also because SMX technology is highly robust in a broad range of use applications, with its invisible marking technology able to be uniquely and permanently applied to metals, rubber, liquids, plastics, and other materials, adding a specific signature that becomes a part of that material's "DNA" forever.

It's more than revolutionary; it can change manufacturing globally by transforming manufacturing landscapes, providing the most potent identification means for virtually any material , including precious metals. That's important because it ensures transparency and accountability from a marking technology that can be used pre-, mid, and post-production to keep a record of origin, the number of times a product has been used, how many times, and where it's been recycled. As importantly, it provides a transparent accounting and authentication tool for companies committed to global circular economy initiatives.

Invisibly Marking Materials For Supply Chain Transparency

Best of all for clients, SMX marking technology is a one-and-done application, which, in this case, is an excellent thing. Once added to the material, rigorous testing shows it can't be altered- surviving melting, grinding, burning, water immersion, and other potentially disintegrating processes. That inherent strength makes its applications virtually limitless. And it's helping pave the path toward mainstream use has already proved its viability to mark plastics, rubber, precious metals, oil, and other liquids, providing its users an unparalleled and verifiable means to act as authenticators, validators, and facilitators of an entire supply chain process. Additionally, with its integration into blockchain technology, the legacy of materials mined, used, or wasted maintains a historical record, which allows, for the first time ever, miners, producers, suppliers, and recyclers to have the ability to track commitments made and kept.

Multiple industries are taking notice, and rightly so. SMX's B2B white label platforms can be the most critical contributor to facilitating a circular global economy, noting its use near limitless use applications that provide a verifiable means to show commitment to reducing carbon footprints and waste. So far, SMX announced working with The Perth Mint, Continental Rubber, and a major steel manufacturer, utilizing SMX marking technology as its product life cycle transparency and supply chain validation source. And more are expected to follow, especially as use cases supporting its value accrue. Notably, the deal with Continental could open doors of opportunity sooner rather than later, with post-validation likely attracting clients like Goodyear (NasdaqGS: GT) and/or Bridgestone Corp (OTC Other: BRDCY).

By the way, while only recently being introduced to the US markets, the SMX technology has been in active operational use nationally by the Israeli government for over a decade. That relationship is more than a valuable contributor to SMX's resume and pedigree; it's validation.

Targeting A Multi-Billion Dollar Global Market Opportunity

Considering the global economy is worth many trillions, that's good to have in its pocket. Moreover, it adds to the case that current share prices may present a value too good to ignore despite their over 100% increase since last week. Remember, SMX is unique in its ability to provide client companies with an accurate means to verify materials from the cradle to the grave. Thus, at $0.45 a share, and with a product likely to meet significant near and long-term demand, the valuation disconnect between share price, assets, and potential may be worth seizing.

Is SMX ahead of its time? Maybe. But every great company has been, including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which brought products to market when the thought of carrying a cellphone with mainframe capabilities and seamlessly operating desktop computers drew laughs instead of praise. Less than a decade later, those products were mainstream. So don't underestimate SMX's potential. They, too, are revolutionary to the markets and, as importantly, also have global appeal.

