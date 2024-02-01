Pixelgen Technologies Signs Distribution Agreement In Japan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BioStream will supply Pixelgen's spatial proteomics tools for single cells as customer demand grows

STOCKHOLM and TOKYO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies ® announced today that it has signed a non-exclusive agreement with BioStream Co. Ltd

of Japan to distribute its groundbreaking spatial proteomics tools for single cells. The agreement comes upon growing customer demand for Pixelgen's first product for spatial proteomics of single cells by next-generation sequencing, which launched last year.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with BioStream, a world-class and well-established distributor in Japan," said Pixelgen Chief Commercial Officer Annika Branting. "With growing demand for our first product, this distribution agreement marks an important first step toward establishing a strong global distribution network. We look forward to a successful collaboration with BioStream, and to offering easy access to our products across geographies."

Commercially launched in June 2023, The Pixelgen Single Cell Spatial Proteomics Kit, Immunology Panel I, Human (Pixelgen SCSP Kit)

is the first product to convey spatial polarization and co-localization of proteins on the cell surface at high-multiplex, in 3D, to offer new biological insights into health and disease. The kit is based on Pixelgen's proprietary Molecular Pixelation (MPX) technology for the spatial analyses of immune cell surface proteins using DNA instead of light-based technologies.

"Japan has become an important center for cell biology research, and we are excited to bring Pixelgen's Single Cell Proteomics Kit to the market," said Takeshi Iwabuchi, President of BioStream. "Pixelgen's novel approach to understanding the cell-surface proteome of single cells using NGS will enable a broad range of applications - from immunology to immunotherapy and hematology - to advance our customers' research."

"Gaining a better understanding of the diversity of immune landscapes and responses is critical to developing personalized treatments for disease," said Yutaka Suzuki, a professor in the Department of Computational Biology and Medical Sciences at the University of Tokyo, whose research focuses on single-cell sequencing and spatial sequencing of cancer samples and other disease samples. "I'm looking forward to using Pixelgen's Molecular Pixelation technology to investigate the surface proteome of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) to better understand why elderly individuals' responses to COVID vaccinations vary depending on whether or not they have undergone chemotherapy."

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies AB was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs with a vision to bring a new spatial understanding to biology by mapping cell surface proteins and their spatial inter-relationships. The company has developed Molecular Pixelation, a DNA-based visualization technology for analyzing cell surface proteins, to gain novel insights into cellular activity that will advance better medicines and diagnostics. Pixelgen is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About BioStream

Biostream Co., Ltd., ( ) established in April 2016, sells and supports a broad range of cutting-edge instruments and technology to bioresearch institutions and companies in Japan. Biostream's team has many years of experience in serving leading companies in Japan's life sciences market, from pharmaceutical companies to biotech and universities. Biostream is headquartered in Tokyo.

