The Institute Of Internal Auditors To Hold 'Great Audit Minds' Conference March 11-13

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Internal audit leaders will gather in Las Vegas to discuss the future of how to lead organizations through a dynamic risk environment



LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) – the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – will host its Great Audit Minds (GAM) Conference March 11-13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The GAM conference, which was previously known as 'General Audit Management,' has been rebranded to emphasize the conference's tradition of bringing together internal audit innovators,

leaders, and trailblazers in a dynamic and collaborative learning environment. This year's conference will explore emerging topics and provide attendees with the insights, tools, and knowledge necessary to

add value to their organizations.

GAM is your chance to be in the room where bold, new ideas are shared and where the future of the profession takes shape

"I'm excited to join the greatest audit minds of the profession as we discuss and debate the most pressing issues we're collectively facing," said IIA President and CEO Anthony J. Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP. "We've designed an agenda that ensures attendees will come away from the conference ready to help their organizations tackle their biggest challenges, including artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. We'll also demonstrate how the new Global Internal Audit Standards elevate the quality of internal auditing, enhance internal auditors' role as an essential business partner to boards and senior management, and position the profession at the forefront of the evolving business environment. GAM is an opportunity for internal audit leaders to be in the room where bold, new ideas are shared and where the future of the profession takes shape."

Dynamic Agenda: Pressing Issues and Emerging Technologies

The conference boasts 55 concurrent sessions spotlighting emerging topics in the internal audit profession, including:



An update on the state of the internal audit profession and risk landscape from

IIA President and CEO Anthony J. Pugliese.

The exploration of AI within the profession, including how to leverage generative AI and how to build stakeholder trust in the use of AI.

The importance of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to improve employee retention.

The impact of climate-related risk and reporting requirements upon both publicly traded and privately held companies.

Strategies for building and solidifying relationships with board and audit committees. The importance of service in leadership and how internal auditors can enhance their leadership presence, skills, communication, and find fulfillment in their roles.

Actionable Insights: Unveiling North American Benchmarking Data

On the first day of the conference, The IIA will unveil the results of its 2024 North American Pulse of Internal Audit report, which provides an annual snapshot of the state of the profession and serves as a valuable benchmarking tool for internal audit teams and their organizations.

The Future of Audit: Implementing New Global Internal Audit Standards

GAM also features a pre-conference workshop that will focus on performing at a high level. The interactive session will draw upon the new Global Internal Audit Standards to focus on how internal auditors can improve their planning and operations when performing internal audit services and communicating their findings.

Media representatives are invited to attend the GAM Conference in person or virtually.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors and the Internal Audit Profession

Internal auditing is an independent, objective assurance and consulting activity designed to add value, improve an organization's operations, and help organizations meet their goals. Internal auditors are strategic business partners who bring an in-depth understanding of business culture, systems, and processes, which helps them evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control, and governance processes. The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 245,000 global members and has awarded more than 195,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance.

For more information, visit

theiia.



