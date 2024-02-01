Tucows Announces Timing For Q4 2023 Financial Results News Release And Management Commentary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX ) (TSX: TC)

today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, via news release on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024, management's pre-recorded audio commentary and transcript discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at

.

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent seven days, until Thursday, February 29, 2024, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at [email protected] . Management will post responses to questions in an audio recording and transcript to the Company's website at

, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 4 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

Tucows' financial results release for Q4 is scheduled to provide sufficient time for the Company's external auditors, who were first appointed in 2023, to complete audit procedures for Fiscal 2023.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting ( ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains ( ) manages approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( ).

