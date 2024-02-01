Graviton Bioscience Announces Strategic Investment From Sanofi To Advance Development Of The Next Generation Of Selective ROCK2 Inhibitors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Sanofi to make a strategic equity investment in Graviton Bioscience Corporation Sanofi to receive a 12-month right of first negotiation (ROFN) to explore collaboration opportunities spanning multiple indications, including immunological and metabolic syndrome indications

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graviton Bioscience, a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on therapies that inhibit Rho/Rho-associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2), along with other therapeutic compounds, announces a strategic investment from Sanofi. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi receives a right of first negotiation to license compounds across various indications, including immunological and metabolic syndrome indications, driving the momentum behind ROCK2 inhibitor treatments.

ROCK2 is an effector of the small GTPase Rho and belongs to the AGC family of kinases. It is implicated in the pathology of multiple diseases, including metabolic, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurologic disorders for which there is either inadequate or no treatment at all.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sanofi as a strategic partner. Their dedication to the development of ROCK2 inhibitor treatments aligns perfectly with our vision" said Samuel Waksal, Ph.D., CEO, and founder of Graviton. "This investment opens an exciting new chapter for our vision of advancing and commercializing ROCK2 inhibitors, fostering a future that holds promise for patients globally. We are enthusiastic about the support from Sanofi."

"This investment in Graviton Bioscience reflects our commitment to innovative therapies and providing patients with novel medicines and vaccines," added Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi. "Graviton's scientific expertise in discovering and developing the next wave of innovation has the potential to significantly enhance the landscape of therapeutic possibilities."

Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor to Graviton Bioscience in this strategic partnership.

About Graviton Bioscience Corporation

Graviton Bioscience Corporation is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company, dedicated to engineering and developing best-in-class therapeutics for treating CNS, autoimmune, fibrotic, and other serious diseases where ROCK2 and its other therapeutic compounds plays a pivotal role in pathology. Graviton's first drug candidate GV101 is in clinical studies, with additional assets advancing through the preclinical pipeline. Leading the company is Dr. Samuel Waksal, the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Kadmon Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Sanofi). Dr. Waksal is also the founder and former CEO of ImClone Systems (acquired by Eli Lilly) and a founder of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ: MGTX ).

For more information, please visit

About GV101

GV101 is a best-in-class, clinical-stage selective inhibitor of Rho/Rho-associated coiled-coil containing

protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) with blood-brain-barrier penetration capability, as demonstrated in preclinical studies. GV101 is in the clinic in an ongoing Phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers and has achieved clinically relevant exposure with a favorable safety profile. A separate formulation of GV101 has completed a Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose trial in China, also with a favorable safety profile at clinically relevant exposures.



