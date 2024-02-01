Ahead Of Groundhog Day, Lendingtree Introduces Spring: A Fresh New App Where Smart Money Habits Take Root

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms proudly announces the launch of its innovative, freshly redesigned and rebranded app, LendingTree Spring. Designed with real customers in mind and backed by extensive research, Spring is a comprehensive platform committed to cultivating smart money habits and empowering individuals to navigate their finances and credit health with confidence. To celebrate the launch of Spring,

LendingTree has been named the Official Spring Sponsor of Groundhog Day. America's favorite groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, can rest easy today knowing that Spring is already here thanks to LendingTree.

Forget the groundhog, LendingTree Spring is here! Don't stay out in the cold for another six weeks - join the millions of users who have already experienced Spring and take charge of your financial wellness today. LendingTree Spring is available in the App Store and on Google Play

Continue Reading

LendingTree Spring is not just another financial app; it's the ultimate financial wellness companion to meet the unique needs of users at every stage of their financial journey. Backed by months of extensive research, LendingTree Spring goes beyond generic advice to provide real strategies that can help you grow your money, one attainable step at a time. Being a Spring member is like having a trusted ally by your side, walking you step-by-step through a financial strategy designed uniquely for you.

"We're thrilled to introduce the next evolution of LendingTree with LendingTree Spring," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "LendingTree Spring is designed to simplify the loan shopping process and to help our customers reach their financial goals with step-by-step recommendations, credit score insights and ways to save for a brighter financial future. We've re-platformed the existing LendingTree app experience, streamlining our ability to deeply engage with and understand our customers.

In doing so, we've accelerated our ability to bring intuitive financial solutions and tools to our customers, and I couldn't be more excited about the new features we have in our pipeline."



LendingTree Spring offers a range of features to help Spring members achieve their financial goals:

Free Credit Score Insights: LendingTree Spring allows members to dive deeper into the factors that make up their credit score and provides step-by-step guidance to improve their financial health.Smart Savings Ideas: Members can compare loans, credit cards, insurance, and more to find the best rates tailored to their unique needs.Credit Alerts and Updates: Stay informed with real-time notifications on changes to your credit report and new credit activities, ensuring you're always in the know.Personalized Recommendations & Simulations: Explore customized recommendations, simulations, and what-if scenarios to make confident decisions and optimize your financial future.Loan Quotes and Credit Card Offers On-the-Go: With LendingTree Spring, members can quickly and easily compare customized loan quotes and credit card offers from the nation's largest, most extensive network of financial providers directly from their smartphones.

LendingTree Spring is available for download on both the App Store

and Google Play Store . Don't stay out in the cold for another six weeks - join the millions of users who have already experienced Spring and take charge of your financial wellness today.

About LendingTree

LendingTree® (NASDAQ: TREE ) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 700 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped over 100 million customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products, tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins. LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.