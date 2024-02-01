Electronic Trial Master File (Etmf) System Market To Surge To US$ 5.8 Billion With 12.9% CAGR By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adoption of Electronic Trial Master File System to Intensify with Rise in Clinical Trial Undertakings. The Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) System Market Value to Reach US$ 6 billion by 2034 end. Growth in the number of clinical trials, a surge in the volume of data generated and an increase in the number of eTMF system users are some of the key factors driving the growth of global eTMF systems market NEWARK, Del, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic trial master file (eTMF) system market recorded a valuation of around US$ 0.9 billion in 2019. In the following years, the demand for electronic trial master file (eTMF) software and services rose at a CAGR of 14.9% , creating a market worth US$ 1.5 million in 2023. Electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems make real-time cooperation and accessibility easier, which has been the key factor propelling demand through projected years.

As per the recent analysis, the net valuation of the market is expected to be at US$ 1.7 billion in 2024. Digital transformation in clinical trials or life science research domains has further augmented the outlook of the electronic trial master file system industry in the last few years. Over the next ten years, the adoption of electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems is expected to increase at a 12.9% CAGR . By the end of 2034, the electronic trial master file (eTMF) system industry is anticipated to have grown to US$ 5.8 Billion . Key Takeaways from the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) System Market Report:

The United States currently leads the market for electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems and is likely to advance at a CAGR of 13% through 2034.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is expected to hold a lucrative market for eTMF service providers by advancing at 14.4% through 2034.

China is currently the leading market for eTMF software development in Asia and is poised to progress at a rate of 13.3% per year through the forecast period. Japan and South Korea are two emerging markets for eTMF integration and are anticipated to follow 14.4% and 15.2% CAGRs through 2034. "The Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) System Market, outlined in our recent comprehensive research study, demonstrates a robust growth trajectory. Our research manager highlights that the increasing adoption of eTMF systems in clinical trials, driven by the demand for efficient data management and regulatory compliance, is a key factor propelling market expansion. With a focus on enhancing document management, collaboration, and audit readiness, the eTMF system market is poised to witness sustained growth in the foreseeable future." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights. Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 1.7 billion Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 5.8 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 12.9% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered By Component or Product Type, By Deployment Type, By Functionality, By End-user Verticals, and By Region Key Companies Profiled

Veeva Systems

Aris Global LLC

Clinevo Technology

Oracle Corporation Phlexglobal Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Immediate Access: Buy Today for a Comprehensive Report:

Competitive Landscape for the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) System Market Participants:

Leading players like Veeva Systems , Aris Global , and Clinevo Technology hold a sizable market share, making it highly concentrated. However, the growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and clinical trial activities in emerging nations is likely to diversify the market with the emergence of new electronic trial master file service providers.

Recent Developments by the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) System Market Players:



In February 2023, Vial and Egnyte signed a collaboration agreement to integrate the Life Sciences eTMF technology into Vial's platform. According to the clinical research organization Vial, Egnyte eTMF is a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant platform that improves audit preparedness for life sciences organizations, reduces document and data processing times, and maintains compliance. In April 2021, Phlexglobal eTMF vendor revealed five of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies are using its cutting-edge TMF Quality Review solution. The firm claims that its TMF solution aids in better preparation for inspections, identifies loopholes for clinical trials and mitigates regulatory risk associated with their mergers and acquisitions.

Request a Methodology:

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) System Market Segmentation:

By Component or Product Type:



Software Services

By Deployment Type:



On-Premise Cloud

By End User Verticals:



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Other End Users



By Functionality:



Clinical Operations

Records Management

Auditing

Information Technology (IT) Operations Other Functionalities



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

