Dyne Therapeutics To Present At February Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in February:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 6 th Annual Biotechnology Conference , fireside chat on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York



Oppenheimer 34 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference , virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 2:40 p.m. ET



A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCETM platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Amy Reilly

...

857-341-1203

