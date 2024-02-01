Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Is Expected To Reach $16.0 Billion | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Implants and Prosthetics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $16.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The global dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to grow due to several factors which includes rising number of dental infections and rising number of patient pool. However, factors such as less insurance coverage and high costs associated with dental treatments is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Download an Illustrative overview: Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $10.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $16.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental implants and prosthetics Market:

By product, dental implants marker and dental prosthetics market Geographies Covered

North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy



Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Rest of Latin America (ROLATM) Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Consolidation of dental practices and rising DSO activity Key Market Driver Increasing patient pool for dental treatments

A dental implant is a structure made of alloplastic materials implanted into the oral tissues beneath the mucosa and/or periosteum and/or within or through the bone to provide retention and support for a fixed or removable dental prosthesis. A dental prosthetics are an intraoral (inside the mouth) prosthesis used to restore (reconstruct) intraoral defects such as missing teeth, missing parts of teeth, and missing soft or hard structures of the jaw and palate.

Based on product type, the dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into dental implants market and dental prosthetics market. In 2022, the dental implants market segment has accounted for the largest share of the dental implants and prosthetics market. The dental implants market is expected to grow due to rise in ageing population across several regions and rising technological advancements in dentistry is expected to drive the market growth.

Based on dental implants market, the dental implants market is segmented into by material, by design, by type, by price and by type of facility. In 2022, the titanium implants by material segment accounted for the largest share of the dental implants and prosthetics market. The dental implant and prosthetic market is dominated by titanium material because of its many advantages over other kinds of materials. The titanium material is used in most dental implants due to its excellent biocompatibility, strength, and corrosion resistance also Integrates well with the jawbone, minimizing the risk of rejection or allergic reactions.

Based on dental prosthetics market, the dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into by product and by type of facility. The bridges by product type claims the largest segment in the dental implants and prosthetics market due to its efficacy and wide usage in the felid of dentistry. The products include crowns, bridges, dentures, veneers and inlays and onlays. The global population is aging, with a growing proportion of individuals over 65 who are more likely to require dental prosthetics due to age-related tooth loss which is expected to drive the market growth.

Geographically, Europe is the largest regional market for dental implants and prosthetics industry in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific. Due to a number of reasons that together account for a considerable portion of its market share, Europe leads the largest section of the dental implants and prosthetics market. The region's strong regulatory framework, high incidence of chronic illnesses, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure all contribute significantly to the growth of dental treatments. Western Europe, with its higher disposable income and established dental infrastructure, leads the market growth.

Dental Implants and Prosthetics market major players covered in the report, such as:

Dental Implants and Prosthetics market major players covered in the report, such as:



Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (US)

DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

ZimVive Inc. (US)

Henry Schein, Inc. (US)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

COLTENE Group (Switzerland)

Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

AVINENT Implant System (Spain)

OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Bicon, LLC (US)

Adin Dental Implant Systems (Israel)

DIO Corporation (South Korea)

Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland)

Southern Implants (South Africa)

Keystone Dental Inc (US)

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Ultradent Products Inc (US)

SDI Dental Implants (Germany)

Advin Health Care (India)

Shofu Inc (Japan)

Bioline Dental Implants. (Germany)

Dentaurum GMBH & Co. KG (Germany) and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages:

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, By Product



Dental Implants Market Dental Prosthetics Market

Dental implants Market



Dental Implants Market, By Material



Titanium Implants





Titanium Implants, By Procedure







Two Stage Procedure





Single Stage Procedure





Titanium Implants, By Connectors







External Hexagonal Connectors







Internal Hexagonal Connectors



Internal Octagonal Connectors Zirconium Implants

Dental Implants Market, By Design



Tapered Dental Implants Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

Dental implants Market, By Type



Root-Form Dental Implants Plate-Form Dental Implants

Dental implants Market, By Price



Premium Implants

Value Implants Discounted Implants

Dental implants Market, By Type of Facility



Dental Hospitals and Clinics

DSO Other Facilities

Dental Prosthetics Market



Dental Prosthetics Market, By Product



Dental Bridges





Dental Bridges Market, By Type







Unit Bridges







2-Unit Bridges







Maryland Bridges



Cantilever Bridges



Dental Crowns



Dental Bridges and Crowns Market, By Material





Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal





All-Ceramics



Metal



Dentures





Partial Dentures



Complete Dentures



Veneers Inlays and Onlays

Dental prosthetics Market, By Type of Facility



Dental Hospitals and Clinics

DSO Other Facilities

Dental implants and prosthetics Market, by region



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Key Market Stakeholders:



Senior Management

Finance Department Procurement Department

Report Objectives:



To describe, analyze, and forecast the dental implants and prosthetics market, by product, dental implant market, dental prosthetics market and region.

To describe and forecast the dental implants and prosthetics market for key regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To provide detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the dental implants and prosthetics market

To strategically analyze the ecosystem, regulations, patenting trend, value chain, Porter's five forces, and prices pertaining to the market under study

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market players.

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in the dental implants and prosthetics market. To analyze competitive developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the dental implants and prosthetics market.

