Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Completion Of Share Buyback Programme

In company announcement no. 08 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback programme was initiated on 13 February 2023 and has now been completed and fully exercised in the amount of DKK 300 million. The buybacks were completed during the period from 13 February 2023 until and including 31 January 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

Since the most recent company announcement and until the completion of the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made.