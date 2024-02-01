Ministry, KHCF Forge Partnership For Cancer Awareness, Environmental Protection

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) - Minister of Environment, Muawiyah Radaida, and Director General of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF), Nisreen Qatamesh, formalized their partnership on Thursday with the signing of a memorandum of understanding. This collaboration aims to synergize efforts in combating cancer and safeguarding the environment.Both Radaida and Qatamesh emphasized the vital importance of disseminating awareness messages regarding cancer prevention and environmental conservation. They outlined plans to reach all segments of society through various channels, including social media engagement, training sessions, workshops, and public awareness campaigns. These efforts will be structured within a comprehensive program, with specific timelines, covering all regions of the Kingdom, to be detailed and agreed upon later.The memorandum encompasses the implementation of environmental awareness initiatives, the formulation of joint action plans, and the promotion of eco-friendly practices. It underscores the commitment to fostering a green environment through collaborative institutional efforts, aiming to achieve sustainable development objectives and mitigate risk factors associated with cancer.