Princess Sumaya Patronizes First National Conference On Circular Economy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- Under the Patronage of Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) and the Circular Economy Club (CEC) in partnership with the Jordan Strategy Forum launched the first national conference on circular economy.Princess Sumaya, President of the RSS, stated that a team from the RSS is currently collaborating with the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ) to prepare a National Circular Economy Roadmap acting as a know-how navigator for Jordan's transition. This effort aims to contribute to the articulating of the Economic Modernization Vision in line with the royal vision.Princess Sumaya's statement came during the first Nationwide conference on the circular economy, titled "Unleashing the Power of Circularity: Jordan's Opportunity to Boost Employment and Growth," organized by the RSS and the CEC - Amman in partnership with the Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) and in collaboration with the GIZ-implemented "Green Action in Enterprises (GAIN)".During the one-day conference attended by experts inside and outside Jordan, Princess Sumaya emphasized the importance of the Circular Economy transition as a strategic direction. This transition is seen as a means to address issues such as poverty, unemployment, climate crises, natural resource depletion, and other global challenges.Princess Sumaya highlighted the need to move beyond the linear (take-make-waste) model and to innovate intelligent design processes that eliminate the concept of waste and relieve the burden of waste management.She explained that the RSS has established national and regional partnerships aimed at enhancing comprehensive transformations through large-scale projects and global partnerships.Princess Sumaya further explained how the circular transition is important for achieving sustainable economic growth without adversely impacting the environment and its natural ecosystem, through which social and climate resilience can be increased thus contributing to the overall wellbeing of the nation.Mu'wiya Radaideh, the Minister of Environment, pinpointed that the objectives of this conference align with the Economic Modernization Vision launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II. It also aligns with efforts towards the gradual transition to a green and circular economy in Jordan.Radaideh added that Jordan aspires to be a model for other countries in achieving economic growth and stability by focusing on the environment and resources, adhering to sustainable practices, with the circular economy model at the forefront.Al-Sharif Faris Sharaf, the Chairman of the Administrative Board of the JSF, emphasized that the joint event with RSS and the CEC in Amman complements the forum's efforts on sustainability. In addition, it raises awareness about the importance of applying environmental, social, and governance standards in private sector companies, and supports advocacy for the importance of the circular economy for Jordan.Omar Al-Saleh, the main coordinator of the conference, and the Circular Economy expert at the RSS, stressed the importance of circular economy in achieving economic growth which goes beyond waste management to a more comprehensive and flexible economy that helps increase resilience in value chains, hence enabling local communities to withstand climate and economic shocks. The circular economy stands in contrast to the linear economy which relies on consumption and waste.On the other hand, Ivonne Bojoh, the CEO of the Circular Economy Foundation in Amsterdam, presented several global success stories in the circular economy and discussed the opportunities that Jordan can seize when applying its principles. Additionally, Bojoh explained how the Circular Economy contributes to food security.The conference included a panel discussion with keynote speakers to discuss the expected positive impact of the circular economy on various sectors such as water, energy, and food. Professor Iain Stewart, El Hassan bin Talal Research Chair in Sustainability at the RSS, participated in the panel discussion, highlighting the role of the circular economy in reducing carbon emissions.Almoayied Assayed, the Director of the Water, Environment, and Climate Change Center at the RSS, also participated in the discussion, focusing on the application of the circular economy concept in the water sector.Tariq Hammouri, a JSF Memb and former Minister of Industry and Trade, concluded the discussion by emphasizing the positive economic impact resulting from adopting and activating a circular economy.The conference concluded with interactive sessions on enabling tools to ensure a just Circular transition in Jordan in addition to the associated challenges to be encountered.