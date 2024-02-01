Azerbaijan's Tradition Of Democratic Elections To Grind Up Clearer - CIS Mission Observer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan's upcoming presidential election will be well-organized, democratic norms will be upheld, and the voting process will be transparent, Representative of the CIS observation mission from Russia, Head of the "Odlar Yurdu" Azerbaijan National Cultural Center in the Stavropol region Fakhraddin Yariyev told the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

He stated that the pre-election environment and equitable campaigning conditions for the candidates support this anticipation.

Yariyev stated that he has previously served as an international observer in Azerbaijan's parliamentary and presidential elections, observing transparency, democratic processes, and compliance with legislative criteria.

The mission member expressed confidence that the presidential election will be held in conformity with the aforementioned standards.

Furthermore, he stated that on election day, observers will actively monitor the voting process throughout the country, and the findings will be handed to the mission leadership for final analysis.

Yariyev further underlined that no unfavorable cases have been reported so far, indicating the task of international observers on February 7 will be quite easy.

The mission member highlighted that all necessary steps have been taken to safeguard the Azerbaijani people's electoral rights in Russia and expressed confidence in the compatriots' full participation in the elections.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

