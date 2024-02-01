Azerbaijan's Tradition Of Democratic Elections To Grind Up Clearer - CIS Mission Observer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan's
upcoming presidential election will be well-organized, democratic
norms will be upheld, and the voting process will be transparent,
Representative of the CIS observation mission from Russia, Head of
the "Odlar Yurdu" Azerbaijan National Cultural Center in the
Stavropol region Fakhraddin Yariyev told the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center, Trend reports.
He stated that the pre-election environment and equitable
campaigning conditions for the candidates support this
anticipation.
Yariyev stated that he has previously served as an international
observer in Azerbaijan's parliamentary and presidential elections,
observing transparency, democratic processes, and compliance with
legislative criteria.
The mission member expressed confidence that the presidential
election will be held in conformity with the aforementioned
standards.
Furthermore, he stated that on election day, observers will
actively monitor the voting process throughout the country, and the
findings will be handed to the mission leadership for final
analysis.
Yariyev further underlined that no unfavorable cases have been
reported so far, indicating the task of international observers on
February 7 will be quite easy.
The mission member highlighted that all necessary steps have
been taken to safeguard the Azerbaijani people's electoral rights
in Russia and expressed confidence in the compatriots' full
participation in the elections.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
