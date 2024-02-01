Azerbaijan's National Carriers Bulking Foothold In Global Transportation Realm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . Azerbaijan's
national carriers have increased their share of the international
transportation sector, as has the volume of goods transported,
Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transportation.
Some 135,441 Azerbaijani transportation workers worked in
international cargo shipments in 2023, up from 101,843 in 2022.
"The number of local transport vehicles involved in
international transportation reached 12,700 units, while transit
freight traffic through our country reached 4.4 million tons," said
the ministry's press release.
The ministry highlights that 59.1 million tons of cargo were
transported from Azerbaijan by road in 2003, with a projected
increase to 134.2 million tons in 2023.
