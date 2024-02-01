President Ilham Aliyev's Outstanding Contributions To Azerbaijan's Growth Deserve Global Admiration -Vladimir Orlić

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. President Ilham
Aliyev's outstanding contributions to Azerbaijan's growth deserve
global admiration, Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia
Vladimir Orlić told Trend .
“Based on all the results achieved over the past 20 years,
Azerbaijan deserves the world's sincere congratulations and
admiration. Without strong and capable political leadership, the
great deeds and impressive results, of course, would not have been
possible, and the credit for them should be given directly to
President Ilham Aliyev,” he said.
Orlić emphasized that during this period, a strong friendship
has developed and strengthened between Serbia and Azerbaijan,
accompanied by the establishment of a strategic partnership and
comprehensive cooperation that continues to set new records.
"The relationship we have today is founded, first and foremost,
upon the great friendship, mutual respect, and support of our
leaders, President Aleksandar Vucic and President Ilham Aliyev,
which is also followed by all others: our governments, parliaments,
as well as our citizens. We will continue to strengthen this
relationship, of which we are sincerely proud," Orlić said.
Addressing Azerbaijan's liberation of territories occupied by
Armenia, the chairman emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a sovereign
state, has the right to employ military and political strategies to
reclaim its territorial integrity.
“The protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity
is a sacred right that holds the greatest importance for everyone
in the world and has a clear strategic nature, is guaranteed by the
UN Charter to every state, and must be observed without exception.
This is precisely Serbia's clear position as well, and we state it
openly to all. Unfortunately, our two countries are aware that not
everyone's position on this is equally principled across the world.
That is why we need to fight jointly for the observance of the
international law principle, and Serbia and Azerbaijan are on the
same side in this respect. The right of the state to use a
military-political strategy to restore its integrity is
indisputable, as President Aliyev did in the case of Azerbaijan,”
he said.
According to Orlić, Serbia is also deeply grateful to Azerbaijan
for its clear and firm commitment to respecting Serbia's
sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is the support
Azerbaijan demonstrates on every occasion.
“This is the greatest proof of sincere friendship. Azerbaijan
can always count on the very same support from Serbia, which wishes
Azerbaijan the same things it wishes for itself: peace, stability,
progress, and development,” he said.
He noted that the historic importance of the presidential
election in Azerbaijan, on its entire territory, is undoubtedly
enormous. For every country in the world, this would be hard
evidence of state sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"It is pivotal to hear the voice of all citizens of the country
during elections, as it is decisive for the future. Without such a
free policy, no progress is possible, whether in the economy,
infrastructure, or quality of life. Both Azerbaijan and Serbia have
understood this truth well, owing to the courage and vision of
their leaders, and that is precisely the policy they are pursuing.
Citizens recognize this unmistakably, actively participating in
protecting their good future and choosing to be guided into this
future by the best," Orlić concluded.
