Turkish Journalist Airs Significance Of Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Türkiye's portal
"Haber7" has written about the significance of the extraordinary
presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7,
Trend reports,
referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.
Ozturk stated that he has witnessed how the political atmosphere
in Azerbaijan has changed after the liberation of the occupied
lands.
"Intensive work is underway in the liberated Karabakh in the
fields of construction, settlement, and employment. Azerbaijan has
moved the presidential election a year ahead in such an
atmosphere," the article reads.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107797237
