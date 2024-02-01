The Campaign White Suits Girls Best Has Received An Award From International Journalists!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The joint project of Azercell and the Judo
Federation of Azerbaijan has been honored with the "Epica Awards,"
marking the first time in the history of advertising and marketing
in Azerbaijan for this award.
The "White Suits Girls Best" project received medals in two
categories at the Epica Awards festival, judged by 115 journalists
specializing in marketing and communications. The project won a
silver award in the
"Communications and Public Services category and the bronze in
the
"Sports Advertising Campaign category. It is worth noting that
this is the first time a project representing Azerbaijan has been
honored at this festival.
Previously, the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign had won the
Grand Prix and various awards at the international "Ad Black Sea"
festival and the largest communication festival in Central Asia,
"Red Jolbors."
The main goal of the social campaign conducted by the leading
mobile operator of the country“Azercell Telecom” in partnership
with the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan was to increase girls'
interest in sports and promote a healthy lifestyle. The campaign
also addresses the issue of early marriages.
As part of the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, the first 1000
girls aged 7 to 14 who registered in schools and branches of the
Judo Federation in regions of Azerbaijan received judogi as a gift
along with a month of free training.
For additional information about the "White Suits Girls Best"
project, you can visit:
