Demand At Currency Auction Of Azerbaijan's Central Bank Goes Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held the next currency auction, Trend reports, referring to CBA.
The CBA data shows that demand at the auction totaled $78.7
million (up 22.59 percent, or $14.5 million, from the previous
auction) and was fully met.
At the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $64.2
million.
The weighted average exchange rate after the auction amounted to
1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Since the beginning of the year, $495.8 million have been
purchased at currency auctions. The maximum demand for foreign
currency was recorded at the auction on January 11, 2024 - $80.4
million.
Meanwhile, $3.8 billion was bought at currency auctions in
2023.
The average demand at currency auctions organized by the CBA in
2022 amounted to $52.4 million, while the supply amounted to $70
million.
The CBA started conducting foreign exchange auctions through the
unilateral sale of foreign currency on competitive terms in the
middle of January 2017.
