Omniactive Appoints Amit Chopra As President And Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OmniActive Health Technologies , an innovative science and natural health company, today announced the appointment of Amit Chopra as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.Amit has served in various leadership positions and brings a wealth of experience in general management, commercial, manufacturing, M&A, and innovation. Most recently, he served as Managing Director for India and South Asia at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he led the region to become one of the fastest-growing markets globally by building a highly engaged world-class leadership team, transforming customer experience, and successfully integrating multiple Indian and global acquisitions. In his prior role, he worked in several leadership roles with ICI in India and Asia Pacific. Amit holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from XLRI Jamshedpur, India.“OmniActive has continued to experience tremendous growth in recent years, and as we examined our ambitious goals, it was clear that we needed a leader to drive expansion in key global regions while overseeing our operations in India,” said Sanjay Mariwala, Founder and Executive Chairman of OmniActive.“I am confident that Amit's strategic thinking, business acumen, and successful record of execution will be invaluable in shaping the Company's future.”Amit Chopra said:“OmniActive is a pioneer and an innovator, and the company's investments in research and sustainability have led to meaningful breakthroughs in the global healthcare and nutraceuticals industries. OmniActive's inspiring mission of 'improving lives through innovative science and natural health solutions' aligns closely with my values. I am thrilled to join OmniActive as President and CEO and look forward to working with OmniActive's talented team to accelerate business growth. Amit will be based at the OmniActive Mumbai headquarters.”For more information on the company or this appointment visit omniactives .About OmniActiveEstablished in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. OmniActive partners closely with its customers in key markets worldwide and is supported by three global R&D centers and best-in-class production facilities throughout India. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.###

Meredith Kish

OmniActive Health Technologies

+1 973-202-4034

...