Inizio Engage XD Appoints Tripp Mahan As Head Of Event Production In North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio Engage XD has appointed Tripp Mahan as Head of Event Production in North America.

Mahan, with more than 20 years of global event experience, will provide strategic leadership, support, and guidance to Inizio Engage XD's event brands – WRG & Ashfield Event Experiences – to ensure seamless delivery of projects that showcase the agency's creative ambition, delivery standards and innovations. He will continue to build the group's growing event offer including working with existing blue chip clients and growth opportunities.

Mahan has over two decades of experience across a variety of industries. His event career began at Herbalife where he oversaw corporate events and produced complex experiences for international attendees on six continents. From Herbalife, he was recruited to Promax, the association for television marketers where he led the organization's global conferences and award shows.

In 2016, Mahan joined Beautycon to manage the media company's global experiential vertical, including Beautycon Festivals in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and London as well as the experiential retail pop-up, Beautycon Pop in Los Angeles.

Most recently, Tripp was Chief Events Officer of YPO (Young Presidents' Organization), where he served on the senior leadership team and developed short- and long-term objectives and strategic plans related to a global events business that served over 32,000 member CEOs in 142 countries.

Mahan will work alongside Helen Davis, Head of Exhibitions in North America for WRG and Katie Coleman, Head of Ashfield Event Experiences.

Tripp Mahan, Head of Event Production in North America for Inizio Engage XD, said: "I am honored to join Inizio Engage XD as the Head of Event Production in North America. With over two decades of diverse global event experience, I am excited to contribute strategic leadership to Inizio Engage XD's event businesses and look forward to collaborating with existing clients and exploring new growth opportunities. Together with the talented team, we will continue to elevate our creative ambitions, exceed delivery standards, and drive innovations, ensuring the seamless execution of projects that leave a lasting impact."

Russ Lidstone, President of Inizio Engage XD and CMO of Inizio Engage, said: "I'm thrilled to welcome someone with Tripp's track record to the Inizio Engage XD events team. His appointment underlines our commitment to providing world class experiential experiences for our North American and global clients".

About Inizio Engage XD

Formerly known as The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG), Inizio Engage XD is the Experience Design (XD) specialist area within Inizio Engage. Inizio Engage XD creates experiences that inspire a lasting change in attitude, behavior and performance for clients operating in life sciences and across a range of sectors. It partners with clients to provide employee engagement, learning & training solutions, scientific engagement and capability building, all underpinned by applied behavioural science. It engages internal and external audiences through the creation and delivery of live & virtual experiences, film, branded content, immersive and interactive content.

The XD specialist area of Inizio Engage comprises of experiential specialist WRG; healthcare events specialists Ashfield Event Experiences; learning and capabilities specialist Nazaré; employee experience consultancy Forty1; the Inizio Engage XD Behavioural Science unit; the Inizio Engage XD PX+CX unit and the Inizio Engage XD Film, Digital and Creative Studios.





