FCL Components Limited Unveils New Identity

A Shift Towards Customer Centric Technology

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FCL Components Limited, announces its rebranding to FCL Components Limited. The strategic name change reflects the company's commitment to independence and a renewed focus on developing cutting-edge, customer-centric technologies for global markets.With over 100 years of experience in relay technology, FCL Components has since expanded its product portfolio to include thermal printers, touch panels, and more recently wireless modules to meet the ever-increasing demand for technologies to address new markets influenced by the environment, energy, and healthcare trends.In the realm of relay technology, FCL Components has achieved the global No.1 share for industrial control relays and has also developed leading-edge relay products for automotive and IoT communication devices. Furthermore, against the backdrop of the global acceleration of carbon neutrality, we are expanding our range of compact, high-capacity relay products for high-voltage and high-current applications, which is our core strength, focusing on EV/PHV, storage battery units, and other applications for the shift towards green energy.For I/O devices, we have established long-term relationships with our customers, ensuring stability and future design collaboration. Through the provision of products and services customized to the end customer's business, we are committed to realizing a more collaborative business environment.In the wireless and sensors domain, FCL Components contributes to solving issues faced by society and customers with its technological superiority and solutions business and is working to create business models to meet IoT needs in the wireless and non-contact sensing markets.Recent global pandemic and climate/political events have had a significant impact on the supply chain in the manufacturing industry. FCL Components recognizes its importance as a manufacturer of key devices that support a wide range of equipment and focuses on business continuity in collaboration with its plants and partner companies in Japan and abroad. In terms of environmental and social aspects, FCL Components strongly supports the SDGs principles, and in addition to reducing environmental impact and contributing to technological innovation through its products, it is also actively involved in social contribution activities to help create a better, more sustainable society.

