Military Robots Market To Surpass USD 42.28 Bn By 2030, Fueled By Technological Advancements & Empowering Defense Forces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military-Robots-Market

The Military Robots Market is expanding rapidly, driven by the demand for unmanned systems in diverse military applications.

- According to SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Military Robots Market Overview:The Military Robots Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing adoption of unmanned systems for various military applications. These robots are being deployed for tasks such as reconnaissance, surveillance, intelligence gathering, and combat operations, thereby reducing the risk to human soldiers. Advancements in robotics technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and autonomy, are driving the development of more sophisticated military robots capable of operating in complex and dynamic environments. Additionally, the integration of advanced sensors, communication systems, and weapons on these platforms is enhancing their capabilities, making them valuable assets for modern military forces.The convergence of technological advancements, increased defense spending, changing warfare dynamics, a focus on casualty reduction, collaborative R&D efforts, and growing border security concerns collectively propel the military robots market towards unprecedented growth. As these factors continue to evolve, the market is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of defense operations worldwide.Get a Free Sample Report of Military Robots Market @Market Sizing Paragraph:The SNS Insider report indicates that the Military Robots Market was valued at $18.35 billion by 2022. It is projected to achieve a market size of $42.28 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Major Key Players Included are:→ Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd→ Lockheed Martin Corporation→ Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd→ Rheinmetall AG→ SAAB AB→ General Dynamics Corporation→ BAE Systems plc→ Elbit Systems Ltd→ Northrop Grumman Corporation→ Thales Group., and other players.Market Report ScopeThe military robots market is characterized by fragmentation, with multiple established military OEMs and technology firms. Key players include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, THALES, Elbit Systems Ltd, and BAE Systems PLC. Local players, such as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Baykar, and Milrem AS, are also contributing significantly. Government-funded small players are anticipated to play a pivotal role in technology development, complementing military forces in testing and maturing robotics technology over the next decade.Next-generation military equipment and platforms are closely monitored for progress and technological advancements, expected to gain popularity and customer interest in the coming years.Furthermore, the Military Robots Market is benefiting from the growing demand for unmanned systems in counter-terrorism operations and border security. These robots can be used for border patrolling, monitoring sensitive areas, and detecting and neutralizing threats such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The ability of military robots to operate in harsh and hazardous environments, without risking human lives, makes them indispensable tools for modern military operations. As a result, defense agencies worldwide are investing in the development and procurement of military robots, driving the growth of this market.Market AnalysisThe demand for military robots is intricately linked to ongoing procurement and upgrades of aerial, terrestrial, and naval platforms. The market faced moderate impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with disruptions in defense supply chains. However, the market has rebounded with streamlined supply chain activities.Modern warfare dynamics and the emphasis on reducing casualties have favored the deployment of robots. Governments worldwide are investing in unmanned systems, including UAVs, UUVs, and UGVs, for critical missions. Collaboration on advanced robotics technologies between countries is on the rise, with major industry players supported by substantial government investments in R&D, fostering continuous innovation.Segment Analysis. The market, segmented into airborne, land, and naval platforms, sees significant growth in the land segment. This is attributed to higher adoption, increased investment in R&D for ground robots, and rising concerns about border security in Asian countries.. The airborne and naval segments are also growing due to manufacturers' interest in upgrading existing robots and government initiatives in military and defense sectors.. In terms of operation mode, the autonomous segment is poised for significant growth, driven by advanced aerial robots with missile capabilities for reconnaissance.. The use of technologies like LIDAR, fiber optics tether, and 3D imaging in autonomous robots further propels market growth. The semi-autonomous segment is also expected to grow rapidly due to government initiatives in conventional military robots and border surveillance.Market Segmentation & Sub-segmentation included are:by End User. Defense. Homeland Securityby Platform. Airborne Robots. Land Robots. Marine Robotsby Payload. Sensor. Radar. Weapon. Othersby Mode of Operation. Human Operated. Autonomousby Application. Combat Support. Intelligence. Surveillance and Reconnaissance. Mine Clearance. Explosive Ordnance Disposal. OthersGrowth Factors. The continuous evolution of robotics technology is a primary catalyst for market growth. Ongoing research and development efforts focus on enhancing the capabilities of military robots, making them more versatile, autonomous, and adaptable to various operational environments.. Innovations in artificial intelligence, sensor technologies, and communication systems contribute to the development of highly sophisticated military robots capable of carrying out complex tasks with increased efficiency and precision.. The surge in defense budgets across the globe is a pivotal driver for the military robots market. Governments recognize the strategic importance of incorporating advanced robotic systems into their defense forces to gain a technological edge over potential adversaries.. The substantial investments in military modernization programs and the procurement of cutting-edge equipment, including unmanned systems, significantly contribute to the growth of the military robots market.Enquire about the Report @Key Regional DevelopmentCountries like China, India, and Japan are increasing defense spending, significantly investing in unmanned systems to enhance combat and surveillance capabilities. Noteworthy developments include South Korea's completion of exploratory development for an Unmanned Surveillance Vehicle and India's drone swarm technology demonstration. China's introduction of a quadruped robot for military logistics and reconnaissance missions adds to the region's technological advancements, fueled by escalating border tensions.Key Takeaways. The military robots market is set to surpass USD 42.28 billion by 2030, driven by technological advancements and increasing defense budgets globally.. The land segment dominates due to higher adoption, R&D investments, and rising border security concerns, while autonomous robots gain prominence for advanced capabilities and safety.. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, India, and Japan, is a key player in the market, rapidly increasing defense spending and investing in cutting-edge unmanned systems.Recent DevelopmentsIn July 2022: Teledyne FLIR Defense secured a USD 62.1 million contract with the US Armed Services for 500 Centaur multi-mission robots.In January 2022: China unveiled the world's largest electrically powered quadruped robot for military logistics and reconnaissance, capable of carrying 352 pounds with a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.Buy Single User PDF of Military Robots Market Report @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. Military Robots Market, by End User9. Military Robots Market, by Platform10. Military Robots Market, by Payload11. Military Robots Market, by Mode of Operation12. Military Robots Market, by Application13. Regional Analysis14. Company Profiles15. Competitive Landscape16. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytic globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.Read Our Other Aerospace & Defense Related Reports

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube