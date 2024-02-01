Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi witnesses RAKEZ-BCCD MoU, paving way for significant investment boost from UK to Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 1 February 2024: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed a high-level British delegation to discuss areas of trade and economic cooperation between the emirate and the UK. The delegation comprised officials from the British Embassy, including British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to the UAE, Gareth Johnson MP, and board members of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD), led by its Chairman Andrew Mortimer and CEO Katy Holmes.



During the visit, RAKEZ Managing Director Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi and BCCD Chairman Andrew Mortimer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which outlines how the two entities will collaborate to support existing British investors in Ras Al Khaimah as well as those wanting to enter the Emirate. This cooperation aims to boost business activities by promoting international connectivity between Ras Al Khaimah and the UK for the benefit of the wider region.



RAKEZ officials provided the delegation with an overview of how to set up business in RAKEZ and the extensive support and services that the organisation extends to those looking to begin their UAE ventures. RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad highlighted RAKEZ’s critical role in driving investment and business growth within the emirate. He said, “RAKEZ is proud to be the chosen business hub for over 1,700 British SMEs and industrial players. Our collaboration with the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai is a crucial step in further solidifying the economic bonds between the UK and Ras Al Khaimah. It underscores our shared dedication to sustainable development and international collaboration, supporting British investors to expand their footprints in the Middle East through Ras Al Khaimah.”



Rob Bricker, Country Director for the Department of Business and Trade, British Embassy, UAE, said, “Our team at the Department for Business and Trade are working to increase opportunities for UK companies across all emirates. The partnership between BCCD and RAKEZ has our full support. We look forward to continuing our collaborative work with the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and UK businesses to deliver mutual growth and prosperity.”



Katy Holmes, CEO, BCCD said, “RAKEZ has been an active member of the BCCD for some time and we have been aware of the great support that the team provides to so many British companies. As part of our commitment to UK/UAE bilateral trade and our strong working relationship with the Department for Business and Trade, this MoU with RAKEZ will support the BCCD’s capacity and reach to meet an accelerating demand and opportunity for British business and expats in Ras Al Khaimah, from Dubai.



RAKEZ is home to British giants such as global tea producer Ahmad Tea, the world’s leading laptop remanufacturer A2C, aircraft cabin simulator manufacturer Spatial Composite, and manufacturers like Manchester Paperbags and JRL Fabrications, among many others.



