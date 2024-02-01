Honest Cleaner At Woqod Honoured For Returning Expensive Rolex Watch

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Woqod honoured an employee for demonstrating honesty after safeguarding and returning an expensive watch left behind by a customer.

The recognition comes after an influencer from the UAE praised Qatar's safety and security when a watch belonging to his friend was safely retrieved at a Woqod gas station.

The incident went viral on several social media platforms and eventually caught the attention of the organisation. The company responded on several posts, affirming that they will honor the employee who has demonstrated the spirit of honesty.



A screengrab from Woqod's Instagram handle.

On Instagram Story, Woqod has shared a photo of the man being awarded by officials.

The man, who is working as a cleaner, was the person who found the Rolex watch inside the station's restroom.

An initial report indicated that the Emirati influencer and the watch's owner left the station, watched an AFC Asian Cup match, and came back to inquire about the missing watch.

Much to their surprise, the watch had been found and kept safe by the management. The UAE social media icon also personally thanked the employee for his kind deed.