United Arab Emirates President Sends Written Invitation To Kenya’S President To Participate The In The World Governments Summit 2024


2/1/2024 7:17:26 AM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, sent a written letter to His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya, that includes an official invitation to participate in the World Governments Summit 2024, which will be held in Dubai, from 12th to 14th February, 2024.

His Excellency Dr. Salem Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, delivered the letter to His Excellency during a reception ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.

