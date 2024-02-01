Reload Logistics Expands Portfolio With Sulphur Bulk Terminal Acquisition In Richards Bay

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Reload Logistics (ReloadLogistics ), a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions in Africa, has recently acquired a 50,000 sqm Sulphur Bulk Terminal in Richards Bay and now performs record-setting discharging at this strategic location.

Reload's latest acquisition has an indoor storage of 20,000 sqm, a loading area of 10,000 sqm, and has operations for simultaneous offloading, bagging, and loading for both rail and trucks of containerized or break-bulk cargo. The latest in a series of acquisitions, this is a strategic asset for Reload Logistics, empowering the company to deliver reliable and efficient services for the handling, storage, and distribution of sulphur and other dry bulk commodities to clients.

Since taking over the facility in November 2023, Reload Logistics has made significant upgrades to the complex, equipment, and related systems, enhancing the discharge rate of sulphur vessels, and increasing the holding capacity of the undercover warehousing.

These enhancements have already made an impact, with Reload Logistics achieving the record for tonnage unloaded from a vessel in a 24-hour period. Now operating the facility under the name 'Reload Dry Bulk Richards Bay Facility,' this asset joins Reload Logistics' extensive portfolio, covering all of Sub-Saharan Africa, and has the capacity to move 200,000 MT per month to and from 7 ports and provides clients with true multi-modal solutions.

"We are thrilled to share this news with our clients and the public. This acquisition and upgrade underscore our commitment to providing the best logistics solutions for our clients and the industry. We take pride in our team and the remarkable results they have achieved thus far," stated Michael-John Saunders, Managing Director of Reload Logistics.

About Reload Logistics:

Reload Logistics is one of Africa's leading providers of end-to-end supply chain solutions for metals, minerals, soft commodities, and project cargo. With 1,000+ trucks, rail wagons, and over 1 million sqm of storage, Reload Logistics operates in more than 10 countries, providing seamless freight solutions across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Fuelled by cutting-edge technology, Reload Logistics ensures real-time updates for clients in challenging supply chain environments, reaffirming its position as an industry innovator.

