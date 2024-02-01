Royal Enfield To Launch New Classic Flex| Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Royal Enfield has showcased its flex-fuel powered Classic Flex in the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, venued at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. With an imminent launch expected later this year, the Classic Flex has generated significant buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.



The Classic Flex represents a significant leap forward in Royal Enfield's commitment to innovation and sustainability. Powered by a flex-fuel engine, riders can now enjoy the versatility of running their motorcycles on a range of fuel compositions, from E20 to E85. This not only offers greater fuel efficiency but also contributes to reducing emissions, aligning with Royal Enfield's vision for a greener future.



The Classic Flex boasts a formidable single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled engine with a displacement of 349cc. With a compression ratio of 9.5:1, it delivers an impressive maximum power of 20.2 BHP at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 4000 rpm. Equipped with electronic fuel injection (EFI) and a wet, multi-plate clutch, the Classic Flex ensures smooth and responsive performance on any terrain.



Featuring a twin downtube spine frame chassis and advanced suspension system, riders can expect exceptional stability and comfort.



With a wheelbase of 1390mm and a ground clearance of 170mm, the Classic Flex strikes the perfect balance between agility and control.



Royal Enfield leaves no stone unturned when it comes to safety and reliability. The Classic Flex comes equipped with a dual-channel ABS system, ensuring optimal braking performance in any situation. With front and rear disc brakes coupled with robust tires, riders can navigate with confidence, knowing they have the necessary control and stability at their fingertips.



From its 12-volt electrical system to its maintenance-free VRLA battery, the Classic Flex is designed to deliver consistent and reliable performance on every ride. With a top speed of 114 km/hr, riders can unleash the full potential of this machine.

Company :-Carbike360

User :- Hunny Kalra

Email :...

Url :-