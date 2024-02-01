(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 31, 2024 2:08 am - InfosecTrain to host a free session on "How to Prepare for CSSLP?"

What

“How to Prepare for CSSLP?" is a transformative webinar hosted by InfosecTrain and featuring the expertise of Venkatesh as the speaker. This session is meticulously crafted to guide participants through the intricacies of Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP) preparation. Covering vital topics such as application and product security, SDLC integration, and the influence of policies and standards, the event will unravel the keys to building secure applications/products. Attendees will gain a deep understanding of CSSLP, exploring secure design patterns, software assurance, and the significance of aligning security through the Left Shift Approach within the Software Development Life Cycle. With the promise of a CPE certificate, access to recorded sessions, industry insights from the speaker, and the added benefits of post-training support, career guidance, and mentorship, this webinar is an unmissable opportunity for individuals aspiring to excel in the realm of secure software development.

When

16th February 2024

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the "How to Prepare for CSSLP?" webinar is imperative for professionals and enthusiasts seeking to elevate their expertise in secure software development. Led by a knowledgeable speaker, this session offers a comprehensive exploration of crucial CSSLP certification topics, providing participants with insights into application and product security, secure design patterns, and the integration of security within the Software Development Life Cycle. With an emphasis on the alignment of people, process, and technology aspects, attendees will not only gain a solid understanding of CSSLP but also receive practical guidance for building secure applications/products. The webinar's added perks, including a CPE certificate, access to recorded sessions, post-training support, and the invaluable opportunity for career guidance and mentorship, make it an essential event for those looking to thrive in the dynamic field of secure software development. Don't miss this chance to enhance your skill set and advance your career; secure your spot now!

Agenda

. Application/Product Security

. SD3 & 3R Attributes

. Influence of Policies & Standards

. People, Process, and Technology Aspects

. Secure Design Patterns

. Software Assurance and Quality

. Aligning Security through the Left Shift Approach within SDLC

. What is CSSLP Certification, & How Does it Enable Building a Secure Application/Product?

Registration Link :

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to ... or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413