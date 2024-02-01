(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 31, 2024 4:14 am - Hipster Real Estate Offers Families A Step-Up On The Property Ladder

January 2024 – Whether you are looking to purchase your first or sixth property, finding the right expert for advice can make all the difference.

At Hipster Real Estate, buyers have been more than happy to place their trust and faith in Patrick Ward and his wife. They have experienced both the highs and lows of the real estate market and have vowed to help families, couples, and singles find their feet in this highly competitive, fast-moving market.

“Hipster Real Estate was established to help people who have never bought a house understand how the process really works,” said Patrick.“Whether it's explaining the hidden costs of real estate, connecting buyers with homeownership assistance programs, or explaining the subtle nuances of buying investment properties, Hipster Real Estate's main purpose is to combat the notion that only 'other people' can buy and profit from real estate.”

Patrick's first experience with real estate came when he and his wife bought a foreclosure on his teacher's salary. It was a nice change from city life, but the house needed a lot of work. All their 'spare' money went into replacing one thing after another each weekend, but after four years they were able to do a cash out refinance. The sudden windfall of extra cash enabled them to pay off graduate school, credit card debt, and buy a new minivan for their growing family. When the time was right, they sold that very same house for more than double what they owed.

They now own their dream home and run rental properties. With Hipster Real Estate, they hope to pass on what they've learned and help people realize their own real estate investment goals.

Real estate has long been a popular avenue for individuals seeking to diversify their investment portfolios and build long-term wealth. Anyone able to come up with a down payment and closing costs can become a real estate investor. Whether the home is to be a primary residence or a second property doesn't matter. The purchase of just a single home can open up a world of financial opportunities.

Patrick said:“Many investors consider real estate the best investment. Once you understand how to utilize it, you can build a portfolio that will generate income for both yourself, your immediate heirs, and future generations.”

Why not contact the Wards for more advice on property investments? Email them at ... or view the services at