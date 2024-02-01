(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the month of love with Dutch

Bros! From February 1 to February 18, Dutch Bros will donate $1 from any Dutch Luv® featured drink sold to local food organizations. The Dutch Luv drink lineup includes the Dutch Luv Latte , Dutch Luv Rebel and Dutch Luv Frost .

Dutch Luv Trio: Dutch Bros launches new drinks for Dutch Luv giveback

The Dutch Luv Latte features white coffee with frosted sugar cookie flavor topped with pink Soft Top.

The Dutch Luv Rebel features a blended Rebel energy drink infused with berry flavor topped with pink Soft Top The Dutch Luv Frost features a blended frosted sugar cookie shake topped with pink Soft Top.

"As we kick off our 18th annual Dutch

Luv giveback, we're pumped to introduce special drinks and extend the opportunity to give back beyond a single day," said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of field engagement. "Supporting the communities we serve is part of who we are at Dutch. This giveback wouldn't be possible without our awesome crews and customers who show up every year!"

Dutch Luv partners are chosen by local operators, so funds stay in their communities. This year's partners include Houston Food Bank, Oregon Food Bank, Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank and more.

Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 800 locations in 16 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros RebelTM energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.



In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

