Nanoxplore To Host A Webcast To Discuss Second Quarter Results On February 14Th, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“ NanoXplore ”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its second quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, after the market close.



Details of the Q2 Webcast

When : February 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast : To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:



or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at .

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit .

For further information, please contact:

Pierre-Yves Terrisse

Vice-President Corporate Development

Tel: +1 438 476 1965