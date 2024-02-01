EBCI Welcomes Sasha Quijano-Edwards, BSN, RN As Pediatric Clinical Trial Coordinator & Patient Navigator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sasha will be assisting patients and families in accessing studies, clinical trials, and treatments. Join us in welcoming Sasha to our EBCI team and family!

- Dellann Elliott MydlandREDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization dedicated to increasing patient access and new treatment/diagnostic options, is pleased to announce that Sasha Quijano-Edwards, BSN, RN has joined the team as Pediatric Clinical Trial Coordinator and Patient Navigator. Sasha is a Registered Nurse with more than eighteen years of experience. She has been working in Case Management with St. Alexius Hospital in North Dakota since 2014.Fighting to end brain cancer is important to Sasha because of her youngest daughter Ava, who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (GBM). "I can't imagine losing another child and want to prevent that happening to anyone else," she said. "Helping people is what life's all about and I'm happy to choose that path, every time."In her role as Pediatric Clinical Trial Coordinator and Patient Navigator, Sasha hopes to provide much needed support to patients and families. "I would like to help change the barriers we faced getting Ava into a clinical trial and help families navigate what to expect in the disease process. I always say, there's no greater responsibility than protecting the lives of our children. Sometimes we only get to protect their quality of life. I want to help overwhelmed families through the struggle and let them know I'm here to support them through it all," said Sasha."The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is delighted to welcome Sasha Quijano-Edwards, BSN, RN, to our 'Direct Connect' Services & Program team,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, President & CEO of the End Brain Cancer Initiative.“Sasha will be a vital part of continuing to expand EBCI's Pediatric Resources. She will also assist patients and families in accessing studies, clinical trials, and treatments. Please join me in welcoming Sasha to our EBCI team and family."The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support End Brain Cancer Initiative's work and mission at EndBrainCancer .Dellann Elliott MydlandEnd Brain Cancer Initiative+1 425-785-8489...

