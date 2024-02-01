Celebrating 3 Years Of Material Impact: Elevating Finance Brands With Expert Knowledge, Content & PR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel Jason, founder and Chief Executive of Material ImpactLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Material Impact Marketing Communications ('Material Impact'), a leading public relations and marketing firm representing fund administration, asset management and financial membership organisations, today marks its third anniversary, celebrating a period of remarkable achievements.Since its inception in 2021, Material Impact has secured on average and per client, over 90% Tier 1 media coverage reaching an audience of more than 26 million people, with an estimated 358 million article views. This achievement underscore the company's commitment to making financial services brands more visible and valuable.As Material Impact celebrates its third year of unparalleled success, we also want to acknowledge the contributions provided by our senior advisory board, comprising of:Professor Charlotte Valeur, Chair: Former Chair of the Institute of Directors and a seasoned expert in governance and asset management, Charlotte brings over 35 years of experience. She currently chairs the Institute Of Neurodiversity ION, Board Apprentice, and serves as a Non-Executive Director for various companies.Michael Weiss: With a 30-year career in aircraft financing and leasing, Michael is a seasoned specialist in alternatives fundraising and structuring. He has previously served on the board of the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading.Charlotte O'Leary: An ESG consulting specialist with 15 years in financial services and investments, Charlotte leads Pensions for Purpose as CEO, focusing on positive impact investment strategies.Comprising esteemed experts from our key client sectors - fund administration, asset management and ethical investing – it offers strategic insights that have been vital to our achievements. Charlotte Valeur's governance and asset management acumen, Michael Weiss's expertise in alternatives fundraising and Charlotte O'Leary's ESG consulting have collectively enriched our strategic direction.Daniel Jason , founder and Chief Executive of Material Impact, said:“Our mission is to make financial services brands become more visible and more valuable. We do that through a combination of art and science: bringing creativity and business intelligence data together into campaigns that ultimately make a difference to the bottom line.”Material Impact's core offering combines content, public relations and managed analytics, backed by investment in its analytics software, sets it apart in the industry.As Material Impact celebrates this milestone, it remains dedicated to empowering its clients with data-driven strategic solutions for the years ahead.Notes to EditorsAbout Material ImpactMaterial Impact is a full-service public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial services sector. With offices in London and Chicago, Material Impact combines industry expertise, innovative strategies, and a data-driven approach to help clients achieve their communication, content and marketing goals.For more information about Material Impact and its services, visit .

