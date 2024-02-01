First Plastic Surgeon To Introduce AI Skin Cancer Screening To US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) [liv]® Plastic Surgery Brings AI SkinScreen Services to the States

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Andrew M. Ress, a distinguished Mayo Clinic, John Hopkins trained, board-certified plastic surgeon with over 25 years of excellence in plastic surgery, announces [liv]® AI SkinScreen , a revolutionary advancement in skin cancer screening technology. Recognized as Boca Raton's Best Cosmetic Surgeon, Ress has dedicated his career to superior medical education and surgical training.His commitment to excellence now extends to cutting-edge cancer screening and treatment services with the introduction of [liv]® AI SkinScreen, an AI-based monitoring technology that sets a new standard for skin cancer screening. This web-based system captures, stores, and analyzes total body images to evaluate skin conditions and ensures high-quality image capture, enabling effective monitoring and assessment of lesions and moles.Key Benefits of [liv]® AI SkinScreen:Monitoring, assessment and diagnosis of skin cancerComparison imaging of suspicious skin lesions to detect changesReduction of unnecessary procedures (biopsies)Quick Skin Check in less than 15 minutes[liv]® Plastic Surgery specialists, and the [liv]® AI SkinScreen, monitor skin lesions over time, detect changes and guide diagnosis more selectively.[liv]® AI SkinScreen Next Steps:Schedule a Non Invasive Skin Check, a 15- 30 minute assessment.Transparent Communication: Secure access to data via the patient app to inform of possible abnormal spots and changes in appearance.Questions/Concerns: At [liv]® Plastic Surgery communication is paramount. Patients are provided direct phone numbers and can text our office easily.Dr. Ress remains at the forefront of medical innovation. By introducing [liv]® AI SkinScreen to his practice, he is revolutionizing skin cancer screening and promoting proactive skin health.

