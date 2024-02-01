Dasseti And Clarity AI Announce Partnership For Private Market Investors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wissem Souissi, CEO Dasseti

Dasseti Logo

Clarity AI logo

The partnership brings enhanced portfolio visibility to Dasseti's investment sector clients.

- Wissem SouissiNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dasseti , the award-winning digital due diligence software company, has partnered with Clarity AI, the leading sustainability technology company, to deliver ESG benchmarks to Dasseti's platform users.Through this partnership, Dasseti's users will gain access to Clarity AI's industry benchmarks for select ESG metrics including 14 of the mandatory SFDR Principal Adverse Impact indicators. This integrated offering will empower users to address data gaps effectively and conduct comparative analyses, thereby enhancing the depth of their insights on their sustainable portfolios.Benchmarks built using relevant and reliable dataClarity AI delivers comprehensive industry benchmarks for the 14 mandatory SFDR Principle Adverse Impact indicators, along with various other relevant ESG metrics. Clarity AI generates these benchmarks by leveraging its market-leading coverage of 70,000 companies, combining data from over 100 data sources, including structured and unstructured data. Through meticulous data collection and verification processes, powered by AI and human precision, Clarity AI ensures the delivery of the highest quality of data, in line with industry standards.“The integration of Clarity AI's extensive sustainability metrics into our ESG platform marks a pivotal advancement in our offerings. This collaboration enables our LP, fund of funds and GP clients to view a complete picture of their portfolio and to accurately measure impact over a period of time, even where entity level data is unavailable”, said Wissem Souissi, Founder & CEO of Dasseti.Daniel González, Global Partnership Director at Clarity AI said:“We are very excited to announce the strategic collaboration between Dasseti and Clarity AI, merging our expertise to continue elevating ESG benchmarking within the private markets investment space. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology and sustainability solutions to advance sustainable finance.”About Clarity AIClarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. Clarity AI's capabilities are an essential tool for end-to-end sustainability analysis related to investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer ecommerce, and regulatory reporting. Clarity AI's platform analyzes up to 70,000 companies, 430,000 funds, and 400 national and subnational governments, which represents more breadth than any other player in the market. One way Clarity AI delivers on its mission to bring societal impact to markets is by ensuring its capabilities are delivered directly into clients' workflows through integrations with partners like BlackRock – Aladdin, Refinitiv an LSEG business, BNP Manaos, CACEIS, and SimCorp. Clarity AI has offices in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, serving a diverse client network which manages tens of trillions in assets. Notable organizations within this network include Invesco, Nordea, BlackRock, Santander, Wellington, and BNP Paribas.About DassetiDasseti is a Nasdaq-backed industry-leading software platform dedicated to supporting institutional investors, investment consultants, and investment managers throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Our platform is designed to meet the demanding requirements of data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting, and compliance.Our software platforms include:> Dasseti ESG offers secure, one-to-one data collection direct from entities and/ or GPs. It uses powerful analytics to help firms visualize credentials in graphs, charts, and reports to support client updates or regulatory disclosures.> Dasseti Collect allows allocators to streamline data collection, due diligence, research management and analysis processes through digitization, automation, and collaboration.> Dasseti Engage allows asset/fund managers to improve investor relations by streamlining processes like responding to client requests (DDQs, RFPs, monitoring reports), delivering consistent information, distributing reports quickly and securely.

Fiona Sherwood

Dasseti

+1 857-304-0007

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube