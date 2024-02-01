Soldier Of Fortune Magazine To Announce Writing Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"I am very excited about this, as a way to recognize great writing, and as a new venture for Soldier of Fortune," publisher Susan Katz Keating said.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soldier of Fortune magazine soon will reveal the results of its inaugural series of writing awards, publisher Susan Katz Keating announced."I am very excited about this, as a way to recognize great writing, and as a new venture for Soldier of Fortune," Keating said.The inaugural series recognizes writers whose works appeared in 2023 in the publication, primarily in "The Fire Pit " section.Keating introduced "The Fire Pit" as a channel for military lore, and as a place for writers to submit personal essays and recollections."People began submitting very high quality, well crafted work," said Keating, a longtime military writer and editor. "I was overwhelmed at the quality of writing that was sent in. The Fire Pit took on a life of its own. It evolved into a mini literary magazine."The material was so good that it merited awards, Keating said."It's honest, gritty, and engaging," she said. "But there are very few prizes for this type of work."Hence, the Soldier of Fortune awards.Keating recruited a panel of judges who understand both the milieu and the writers. In order to preserve a boundary between judges and writers, the panelists remain anonymous. They voted their choices in various categories, and arrived at the results.The top award is the Soldier of Fortune Prize, for a body of work. Other categories will be revealed along with the winning entries.The full results will be announced on February 14."Valentine's Day is an appropriate occasion to send some love to these gifted writers," Keating said.Keating has been the publisher of Soldier of Fortune since April 2022, when she bought the touchstone publication. Other initiatives she has launched include reports from the field, and a new shop featuring the brand's red beret logo.

