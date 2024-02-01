The Covery Wellness Spa Huntsville Proudly Sponsors International Jiu Jitsu Champion Kiaya Jackson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kiaya Jackson International Jiu Jitsu Champion

The Covery Wellness Spa Huntsville Alabama

The Covery Wellness Spa Huntsville Alabama Hyperbaric Chamber

- Jason HaynesHUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Covery Wellness Spa Huntsville is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Kiaya Jackson , an accomplished International professional Jiu Jitsu athlete. Kiaya has secured titles in the Professional Grappling Federation, won gold at ADCC opens, and competed multiple times live on UFC FightPass. This partnership is not only a celebration of her achievements but also a commitment from The Covery to support her journey towards becoming a world champion.Kiaya expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "I am thrilled to announce my partnership with The Covery, integrating their cutting-edge recovery therapies into my training routine. My favorite therapy at The Covery is the compression therapy, a game-changer that has significantly contributed to my performance enhancement and overall well-being. The benefits decrease my recovery time, reduce any swelling and inflammation, increases my circulation and improves my range of motion. Coupled with the whole body cryo therapy chamber, is a recipe for ultimate recovery! The Covery's innovative approach to recovery perfectly aligns with my training philosophy, enabling me to perform at a professional level and achieve peak performance."As a professional Jiu Jitsu athlete, Kiaya's path has been defined by dedicated effort, unwavering commitment, and a pursuit of excellence in every aspect of her career. She shared, "My ultimate goal is to become a world champion. This goal is well within reach, and I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to represent my sponsors, including The Covery, on the world stage. I am excited to partner with companies that share my values and vision for the future of combat sports. Together, I believe we can inspire others to prioritize recovery and reach new heights in their journey to better health and fitness."Highlighting her commitment beyond personal growth, Kiaya expressed her dedication to inspiring and educating others through her roles as a coach and content creator. "Beyond my personal growth, I am committed to inspiring and educating others through my roles as a coach and content creator. Producing a variety of training and lifestyle content, I aim to provide valuable insights and inspiration to my tribe."The Covery Wellness Spa Huntsville is proud to align with Kiaya Jackson, recognizing her as a young leader in Jiu Jitsu. "Kiaya's dedication, skill, and kindness make her a role model for aspiring athletes. Our partnership will play a vital role in her journey, providing unparalleled support and helping her stay at the top of her game," said Jason and Anu Haynes, owners of The Covery Wellness Spa Huntsville.In addition to supporting Kiaya's athletic pursuits, The Covery Wellness Spa Huntsville emphasizes its commitment to promoting women in sports and fostering a culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion. The partnership with Kiaya Jackson reflects The Covery's dedication to championing the cause of women's sports.For media inquiries, please contact:Michael JordanGeneral ManagerThe Covery Wellness Spa Huntsville...Media provided by White Bison Visuals@whitebisonvisuals### About The Covery Wellness Spa HuntsvilleThe Covery Wellness Spa Huntsville is a premier wellness destination that offers cutting-edge therapies and a holistic approach to well-being. With a commitment to providing advanced wellness solutions, The Covery is dedicated to supporting individuals on their journey to optimal health.### About Kiaya JacksonKiaya Jackson is an International professional Jiu Jitsu athlete with a remarkable record, including winning gold at ADCC opens and showcasing her skills on the UFC FightPass TV show. Kiaya is a young leader in the world of Jiu Jitsu, known for her determination, skill, and kindness both inside and outside the ring.

