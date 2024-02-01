Contempo Design + Communications Is Partnering With 37 Angels, Investors Bootcamp.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angela Lee, Founder, 37 Angels, Columbia University Professor

37 Angels, Cleveland, Ohio

- Renee DeLuca Dolan CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES , February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contempo Design + Communications is excited to announce that we are partnering with 37 Angels , a top-performing angel investing network, to bring their signature Startup Investing Bootcamp to Cleveland on May 10-11, 2024.The program is designed to clarify the startup investing process by teaching you how to source, select, diligence, value, and invest in early-stage ventures. The rigorous and engaging curriculum has been designed by Angela Lee , founder of 37 Angels and an award-winning Professor of Venture Capital at Columbia Business School. To find out more about the program you can visit:By the end of the bootcamp, you will feel knowledgeable and confident as you set out to build a portfolio of startup investments that you feel excited about! In addition, in the year following the program, you will have access to 37 Angels' deal flow and continued learning opportunities (such as educational workshops and industry deep-dives) to help you kickstart your angel journey. I took the bootcamp in New York City this past September and am now part of the 37 Angel network of over 100 people at this time.Applications are now open, apply by Feb 29, to receive a $1,000 early-bird discount!Visit - for more info and to sign up today.

