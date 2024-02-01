Arrest Of Hemant Soren Outrageous, Stalin

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, who is on a business trip to Spain, said on Thursday that the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was outrageous and shameful.

Stalin in a social media post on X said,“The arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Thiru@HemantSorenJMM is a blatant display of political vendetta by Union BJP govt. Using investigative agencies to harass a tribal leader is a new low. This act reeks of desperation and abuse of power. BJPs dirty tactics won't silence Opposition voices.”

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in another statement also said that the Opposition will not be cowed down by such acts of revengeful actions by the Union Government.

Soren tendered his resignation to the Governor on Wednesday, after the ED, which had been questioning the Chief Minister at his residence since the afternoon, informed him that it was arresting him.

The ED has arrested Hemant Soren in a case related to money laundering in an alleged land scam.

--IANS

aal/rad