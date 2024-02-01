Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Ivanovets Missile Boat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 31 to February 1, soldiers of the Group 13 special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) destroyed the Ivanovets missile boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The intelligence agency reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The operation was made possible with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the United24 fundraising platform, HUR said.

Video: Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry

The boat was in the roadstead of Lake Donuzlav in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of a series of direct hits to the hull, the Russian warship suffered critical damage, rolled and sank.

The ship lost by the aggressor state is estimated to be worth about $60-70 million.

According to preliminary information, a search and rescue operation carried out by the Russian invaders was not successful, HUR said.