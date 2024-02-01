Ukrainian Forces Destroy Two Russian Observation Posts In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed two enemy observation points and eliminated 32 Russian invaders on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

The Operational Command South said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, we received confirmation that on the left [east] bank the enemy lost 32 invaders, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, nine guns, including a Msta-B howitzer, three UAVs, including two Lancet attack drones and a Merlin reconnaissance drone, and seven vehicles," the post said.

In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed two enemy observation posts.

Since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have killed about 386,230 Russian invaders.