Speaker Of Czech Republic's Parliament Chamber Of Deputies Arrives In Azerbaijan


2/1/2024 7:13:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová has today arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries, Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová was welcomed by the Head of the Azerbaijan-Czech Interparliamentary Relations Working Group of the Milli Majlis Elnur Allahverdiyev, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Sedláček, and other officials.

