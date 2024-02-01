Speaker Of Czech Republic's Parliament Chamber Of Deputies Arrives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the
Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová has today
arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit,
Azernews reports.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the
national flags of the two countries, Speaker Markéta Pekarová
Adamová was welcomed by the Head of the Azerbaijan-Czech
Interparliamentary Relations Working Group of the Milli Majlis
Elnur Allahverdiyev, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan
Milan Sedláček, and other officials.
