Israeli Occupation Detains 44 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation military has arrested at least 44 Palestinians, including children and previously freed prisoners, across the West Bank, according to two Palestinian prisoner groups.

The arrests took place in Husan Town near Bethlehem, Jericho, Jenin, Nablus, Tubas and Al-Khalil, the Palestinian Commission for Prisoners' Affairs Authority and Palestinian Prisoners Club in a joint press statement.

While detaining Palestinians, Israeli occupation forces beat them and their families, vandalized their houses and seized their vehicles and money, according to the statement.

The total number of Palestinians detained since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7 has thus jumped to nearly 6,460. (end)

nq









MENAFN01022024000071011013ID1107797074