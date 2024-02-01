Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3135185 RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation military arrests at least 44 Palestinians, including children and previously freed prisoners, across the West Bank, according to two Palestinian prisoner groups.

3135181 CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi reiterates his country's support for all ongoing efforts to protect Libya's territorial integrity and to back its state institutions.

3135167 TOKYO -- China overtakes Japan as the world's biggest car exporter in 2023 for the first time, with 4.42 million exported vehicles in 2023, data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association shows.

3135155 WASHINGTON -- The U.S. army launches a "self-defense" strike against Yemen's Houthi targets in the context of continuing U.S. strikes on the group due to its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. (end)

mt









MENAFN01022024000071011013ID1107797073