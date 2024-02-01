The UAE To Welcome The Inaugural French Lifestyle Exhibition In Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) From february 5th to 6th, 2024 Jumeirah (Al Manara), Dubai, UAE

o The very first villa project with 100% French interior architecture o In partnership with a UAE-based & leading real estate agency, Driven Properties

United Arab Emirates, 31 January 2024 – Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French Economy will inaugurate its very first French Lifestyle Exhibition in Dubai, from a unique venue located at the heart of Jumeirah, under the patronage of the French Ambassador to the UAE, Nicolas Niemtchinow alongside the Consul General of France to Dubai & Northern Emirates, Nathalie Kennedy.

An exhibition, held by Business France in partnership with Driven Properties will offer local architects, interior designers and other professionals of the design & hospitality industry the outstanding opportunity to discover a French-curated selection of high-end design furniture and art-de-vivre products from France to the UAE.

This newly renovated villa handled by Driven Properties and entirely designed by Alexander Titaua, a renowned French interior design firm based in Dubai, will showcase a 100% French-made interior design selected by Business France experts in partnership with local professionals in order to inspire UAE counterparts in the framework of their upcoming projects.



While taking part in this immersive experience, guest of the French Villa will also have the occasion to engage with the human minds driving these exceptional pieces, such as French artisans, designers, international representatives, in the presence of local journalists and influencers.

The conversation on sustainability gains importance and gradually replaces opulent lifestyles, new trends are emerging locally integrating the use of recycled materials, greener areas transforming the local landscape in line with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 vision. The integration of AI intelligent systems now enabling interior designers to provide more efficient and tailored services in response to growing demands. This shift is further highlighted by the emergence of a more discerning and demanding local clientele, signaling a shift with higher expectations.



Perfectly located in one of Dubai's most desirable area, the French Lifestyle Exhibition will kick-off for a two-day opening with 15 French companies identified as part of a cross-industry approach to design, such as furniture and decoration, home textiles, tableware, and craftsmanship will showcase their products in a captivating home styling.

Highlighted in the exhibition are enduring and well-established companies that have stood as cornerstones in the UAE's landscape for numerous decades such as Tanagra. With over 40 years of heritage, Tanagra has crafted a unique legacy across the Middle East as the retail destination for luxury living. It marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey, showcasing prestigious artistry from Baccarat, Christofle, Bernardaud and more. Tanagra celebrates art de vivre with exquisite dcor, dining and gifting to transform the home.





The French delegation includes also industry leaders, from various sectors, eager to extend their reach within the region a testament to the strategic importance and economic potential of the vibrant business environment in the UAE. These companies stand out for their remarkable commitment to excellence such as Claude Dozorme, Master Artisan Cutler honored by the French Chamber of Crafts, specializes in top-tier cutlery. Their knives feature handles crafted from materials like leather, golucha, and horn, while the blades are made of high-quality steel or Damascus steel. Specializing in luxurious bedding for over 60 years, Andr Renault, the company featured at the exhibition, stands as a pivotal player in the bedding market and holds the position of the French leader in relaxation bedding. Milodina, created by Michle Richer, an interior architect, designs tailor-made projects using Murano glass for prestigious clients, hotels, architectural firms, and individuals and other companies filled with unique expertise that will showcase their creations. Axel Baroux, French Trade and Invest Commissioner stated: 'France remains a reference on the global stage of design, architecture, and the art of living, attracting an international clientele. The French Art of Living exhibition represents an exceptional opportunity to introduce this expertise and remind that France's reputation successfully blends tradition and modernity and aligns perfectly with the high expectations of the Emirati market. This subtle marriage between classical heritage and contemporary innovation embodies the French art of living.'

French companies contribute to shaping global trends, attracting an international clientele seeking exceptional products. Moreover, France exports numerous design products, and many French designers collaborate with renowned international brands, reinforcing French influence in the market. Teaming up amid a flourishing real estate landscape post the COVID-19 crisis, and in light of the UAE's intensified efforts to attract international talents, Business France and Driven Properties decided to collaborate to introduce locally this premier French Lifestyle Exhibition.

This groundbreaking event transforming into an exclusively French-designed villa, is also part of a broader ambition to enhance bilateral relations with the UAE, especially in a field considered as an embodiment of the French Culture. The opening by the French Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, HE. Nicolas Niemtchinow, and the French Consul General of France in Dubai & Northern Emirates, H.E Nathalie Kennedy, will be followed by a networking reception to be held on the first day of the exhibition (February 5th, 2024).



Khadija El Otmani, Associate Partner at Driven Properties commented : « This French Lifestyle Exhibition

is a must-attend event to explore the latest French innovations in the prestigious setting of the first entirely French villa in Dubai. As a pioneer in the short-term real estate market, Driven Properties positions itself as the preferred partner for the French Art of Living exhibition in Dubai. This partnership strengthens our mission to exceed local expectations, offering Dubai residents a unique real estate experience. Whether through elegantly designed apartments, prestigious homes, or exceptional properties, we move forward with our commitment to create spaces that reflect the refinement and elegance in demand locally, associated with the French way of life ».

After its two-day exhibition, this villa, infused with the elegance and refinement characteristic of the French lifestyle, is poised for an exciting new chapter. Driven Properties, key-partner of this exclusive event, will offer the opportunity to lease this residence, whether for a temporary getaway or for long-term rent, allowing future tenants to extend the French experience right in the heart of Dubai. Future tenants will then have the exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in French sophistication every day, enjoy an exceptional living environment, and partake in an immersive experience within this iconic villa, whether for a temporary getaway or a long-term residence.

Guests attending the inauguration of this villa will also discover the latest beauty products offered by the“well-being” partners of the event: Clarins and Avene.



