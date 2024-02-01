Shipbob Adds First Independent Board Member, Former CEO Of Grubhub, Adam Dewitt

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global fulfillment and supply chain platform for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce brands, today announced that Adam DeWitt has joined the ShipBob Board of Directors as its first independent member.

DeWitt brings years of public company executive and board experience to ShipBob, having helped startups and founder-led companies scale through rapid growth and maturation.

DeWitt most recently spent twelve years at Grubhub as CFO, then President and ultimately CEO. During his tenure, Grubhub grew from $20 million in revenue to more than $2 billion, evolving from a pure third-party restaurant marketplace in a handful of cities to a national marketplace with full delivery capabilities. Prior to Grubhub, DeWitt served as CFO at optionsXpress until its sale to Charles Schwab in 2011. He also sits on the Board of Directors for RB Global (NYSE: RBA ) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THF ) and was on the Board of Directors of Reverb prior to its sale to Etsy.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Adam DeWitt to the ShipBob Board of Directors. Adam brings a unique combination of experiences, having scaled Grubhub through rapid growth utilizing a combination of technology and world-class operations and being one of the first in a space that leveled the playing field for independent restaurants," said Divey Gulati, COO and Co-founder of ShipBob. "This directly aligns with ShipBob's mission to help small and mid-sized ecommerce brands deliver a delightful shopper experience. Adam's direct, hands-on approach fits well with our company culture. We look forward to working closely with him and learning from him as we continue to scaling our business globally."

"ShipBob is building a business that addresses a clear market need for supply chain and omnichannel fulfillment solutions for small and mid-sized brands," said Adam DeWitt. "I have been impressed watching the company evolve over the last few years and hearing how ShipBob helps drive growth for merchants and solves some of their toughest challenges. There is a strong culture of humility and constant learning at ShipBob, and I am very much looking forward to working with Divey, Dhruv, and the whole team on the next leg of their journey."

ShipBob is a leading global fulfillment and supply chain platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce brands. ShipBob provides brands a single view of their business and customers across sales channels to manage products, inventory, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to hundreds of technology and retail partners. ShipBob enables brands to improve the operations in their own facilities with ShipBob WMS (ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system), and/or outsource fulfillment to have their orders picked, packed, and shipped from any of ShipBob's 50+ fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob .

