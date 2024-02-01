Top Home Services Training Provider Announces BDR U+ Program To Help Contractors Retain Competitive Advantage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The latest offering from BDR, the training and business coaching authority, connects industry teams with resources for maximizing opportunities in their market

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces the launch of

BDR U+ , a flexible training voucher program that allows businesses of all sizes to unlock their team's potential and maximize opportunities in their market.

An extension of the BDR University program, which has provided training to thousands of contractors across North America over the last decade, BDR U+ is an annual voucher-based service that allows business owners and managers to tap into BDR's industry-leading knowledge base while locking in training for their team at the best rate possible.

"In a rapidly changing and evolving industry, staying ahead isn't a luxury," said Matt MacArthur, Sr. Vice President of Training and Marketing at BDR. "Every company has areas to focus on that will help them remain leaders in their market, from securing more jobs, improving efficiency, retaining team members, and consistently delivering high-quality service and products for your customers. With BDR U+, companies can leverage training to keep their teams informed and equipped to stay ahead of the competition, all while managing the investment costs of an ongoing training program."

Classes in the BDR U+ catalog feature training for the entire team, including owners and managers, dispatchers, technicians, home comfort specialists, customer care coordinators and more. The diversity and flexibility of BDR U+ courses allow team members to choose training sessions that best align with their schedules and the company's business needs.

BDR U+ is available in three packages to meet the needs of every business size and stage, from companies introducing their first training program to larger businesses enhancing a proven training system.

For more information about BDR U+, visit

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop.

For more information, please visit

.

