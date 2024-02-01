NEW STATE CAPITAL-BACKED PAX SERVICES GROUP ACQUIRES CRAM ROOFING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increases PAX's Texas Presence and Expands Core Offering

PAX Services Group ("PAX"), a leading provider of roofing and exterior services, today announced that it has acquired San Antonio-based Cram Roofing (or "the Company"). The senior management team will remain with the Company. PAX is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners, a middle market private equity firm with over a decade of experience partnering with entrepreneurially minded management teams. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1986, Cram Roofing offers re-roofing, maintenance and 24/7 emergency repair services.

With a strong presence in both federal and commercial markets, Cram is widely recognized for its customer service and ability to perform complex projects.

"We're thrilled to welcome Cram Roofing's excellent team to the PAX family," said PAX CEO Mike Wade. "Cram has a sterling reputation, a longstanding and attractive client base, and a focus on the institutional market, all of which align well with our core business strategy. The Company will provide infrastructure and scale, as well as cross-selling opportunities and best-practice collaboration, as we enlarge our footprint in Texas."

PAX, headquartered in Millersville, MD, with a presence across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest, focuses primarily on re-roofing services to hospitals, schools, government buildings, and other high-end facilities that are subject to complex bid procedures and require operational specialization. Over the past year, PAX opened new locations in Waco and San Antonio, TX, Virginia Beach, VA, and West Palm Beach, FL, and acquired Austin-based L.D. Tebben Company in March 2023.

"We're excited to build on the foundation and vision of our founder, Gary Cram, by partnering with a company that shares not just our business offerings, but our mission of establishing and maintaining long-term relationships by exceeding customer expectations," said Mark Eichelbaum, President of Cram Roofing. "Joining PAX and becoming part of its growth story is a great way to honor the firm's legacy and future."

"Texas offers an exceptional growth market, and Cram Roofing exemplifies the type of business that will increase and expand PAX's reach geographically and in terms of service offerings,"

said Shaun Vasavada, Principal at New State. "Cram brings us closer to achieving our goal of establishing PAX as the premier exterior services company across the US, and we continue to pursue additional organic and M&A opportunities to support driving further growth."

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP acted as legal advisors to PAX Services Group. Clark Hill acted as legal advisor for Cram Roofing.

About PAX Services Group

PAX Services Group, formerly known as Patuxent Roofing & Contracting, Inc., is the premier exterior facility services company for clients with complex requirements. Focused on institutional, industrial, commercial and multi-family end-markets, PAX is an award-winning provider offering unparalleled technical expertise and decades of experience to customers across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest. For more information visit

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded private equity firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and cooperative. New State prides itself on a long-term outlook, approaching each potential investment as an opportunity to create lasting and valuable relationships with company founders and especially independent sponsors. The firm has the ability to invest up to $100 million in equity per transaction and seeks to invest in market-leading companies with services-based business models and $8 million to $40 million of EBITDA. New State and its affiliates have invested in more than 40 companies to date. For more information visit .

