INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence , the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, will celebrate its move into Indiana with a grand opening event at the Adoption Agency of Indiana on Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.

The Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce will be on hand and Top Rail Fence North Indianapolis owner Andy Deck will donate $1,000 to the adoption agency. Deck and his wife are the parents of two adopted daughters.

Top Rail Fence brings new location to North Indianapolis

"I know these agencies struggle for money to help birth mothers through the process and find parents who want to adopt," he said. "It's something close to our heart as a family. Our daughters are a blessing, and this is an option more people should look into."

Deck says he also hopes his Top Rail Fence location will become a force for good in his community.

"I have lived in this area all my life, and I want to make sure we are a trustworthy fencing company that does great work and provides reliable service," Deck said. "I am excited about the opportunity to start something new here and build my Top Rail Fence location into a business that is known for giving its clients an outstanding customer experience."

Deck already serves his community as a firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department, where he has worked for more than 20 years. But Deck is no stranger to entrepreneurship, either. He co-owned an Alloy Wheel Repair franchise in Indianapolis from 2009-2016.

"Having previously owned my own company, I understand the commitment necessary to make a business successful," he said. "It's not something you can take lightly. It requires hard work and determination. I know the friendly people here in the Indianapolis area will welcome this new endeavor and applaud our reliability."

Deck also worked in sales prior to joining the fire department, and he expects this experience to help him at his Top Rail Fence venture.

"When you work in sales, you end up working with a lot of different types of people," he said. "This should help me as I build my Top Rail Fence location. I can't wait to begin working with clients and subcontractors to become a fencing company people will appreciate and refer to their friends, business associates and neighbors."

Deck is a graduate of Indiana University. He and his wife, Chanda, have two girls, ages 17 and 11.

Top Rail Fence North Indianapolis serves residents in Anderson, Arcadia, Carmel, Crawfordsville, Daleville, Fishers, Indianapolis, Lafayette, Noblesville, Riverwood, Westfield, Wingate and Zionsville, Indiana.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands , a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Tampa, please visit .

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.

