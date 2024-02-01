Gotcha Covered Opens New Center In South Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leading window treatment consultation franchise announces Stephanie Bulgar as owner of Boca Delray location

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered , a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of Gotcha Covered of Boca Delray, the franchise's 29th location in the state. The center is owned and operated by Stephanie Bulgar.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Boca Raton and Delray Beach by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, our franchise owners are dedicated to delivering an excellent experience to their customers," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The Boca Delray location will be no different as we further establish our footprint in the Florida market. Stephanie (Bulgar) will be a great asset to the Boca Raton and Delray Beach community by providing first-class value and services to homeowners in the area."

Before joining Gotcha Covered, Bulgar spent most of her career in sales. Over the past decade, she worked in health care as the vice president of a health care company focusing on long-term care services.

But it was Bulgar's desire to control her own destiny that drove her into the franchising world.

"The feeling of wanting to own my life had been brewing within me for quite some time," said Bulgar. "I had been in touch with different business brokers over the past few years. When my daughter and her family moved out of the state of New York, that was the impetus I needed to not only leave the corporate world but to follow them to Florida."

Bulgar says it's the synthesis of her love for design and her sales background that she enjoys the most about the window treatment business.

"Joining Gotcha Covered is the culmination of my professional life," Bulgar said. "All of the mistakes, achievements, lessons and learned skills have led me to becoming a business owner."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

